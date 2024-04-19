Art & Entertainment

Surbhi Chandna 'Living The Island Life' With Hubby; Enjoys 'String Hoppers, Green Peas Mappas'

'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna on Friday shared a scintillating glimpse of herself 'living the island life' while also sharing a peek into her delicious breakfast.

Surbhi shared a selfie on Instagram stories, where she is seen sipping coconut water on a beach.

Sporting a black sports bra and lavender-coloured shorts, Surbhi exudes a radiant glow despite being full of sweat.

The caption reads: "Living the Island Life." However, Surbhi didn't mention the location in her post.

Her husband, Karan Sharma, posted a video on his Instagram stories, showing the couple jogging on the beach.

The caption reads: "Sound of the ocean and the morning sun... perfect setting for a morning jog."

In another story, Surbhi, who is known for her work in 'Ishqbaaaz', shared a glimpse of her breakfast, captioned as: "String Hopper and Green Peas Mappas for Bf".

The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Surbhi recently launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song 'Kahani Suno'.

She was last seen in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

