Suniel Shetty’s Fashion Mantra: Dressing Well Isn’t About Self-Importance, But Self Respect

Actor Suniel Shetty imparted some insightful words on fashion and style, emphasising that dressing well is a reflection of "self-respect" rather than "self-importance".

Instagram
Suniel Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 62-year-old actor looked dapper in an ivory suit. He completed his look with sunglasses, showcasing his handsome salt-and-pepper look.

"Dressing well isn't self-importance. It's self-respect," Suniel captioned the reel, which he shared on Instagram.

The actor was dressed to impress for the reality show 'Dance Deewane', where he serves as a co-judge alongside actress Madhuri Dixit Nene.

On the film front, Suniel is set to appear in 'Welcome to the Jungle', featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Jacqueliene Fernandez.

Reportedly scheduled for release in Christmas 2024, the film marks the third instalment of the 'Welcome franchise'.

The first instalment, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015 and featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

