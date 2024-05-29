According to a report by Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty will be seen playing the role of a don in ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ The report has mentioned that his character will have a witty sense of humour. It also revealed that the actor has already started shooting for his part. The report quoted a source who said, “In fact, a magnificent and lavish introduction sequence has been planned by the makers for his character, making it a grand affair. In his career, Suniel has played some of the most iconic comedy characters, and it will be exciting to see the actor back in his comic avatar.”