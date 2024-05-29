Art & Entertainment

Suniel Shetty To Play A 'Loveable Don' In 'Welcome To The Jungle'? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Suniel Shetty will be playing the role of a don in 'Welcome To The Jungle.' Here's what we know so far.

Instagram
Suniel Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

With a star-studded cast, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is one of the most anticipated releases among fans. The third film of the ‘Welcome’ franchise will see Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty sharing the screen once again. While a lot of details about the film have been kept under wraps, a recent report has shed light on Shetty’s character in the film.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Suniel Shetty will be seen playing the role of a don in ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ The report has mentioned that his character will have a witty sense of humour. It also revealed that the actor has already started shooting for his part. The report quoted a source who said, “In fact, a magnificent and lavish introduction sequence has been planned by the makers for his character, making it a grand affair. In his career, Suniel has played some of the most iconic comedy characters, and it will be exciting to see the actor back in his comic avatar.”

The report revealed that Shetty will be playing the role of ‘loveable don.’ The source continued, “Suniel is really excited to be back in the comedy zone, especially with his friends Akshay and Paresh. He is enjoying his time on the set. It is a comedy role, but different from what has been seen until now. He is eager to hear the feedback from the audience once they watch the character in the film.”

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ features an ensemble cast that includes Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav to name a few. Recently, it was reported that Sanjay Dutt has exited the project due to health reasons. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 20.

