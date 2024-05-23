The report also quoted a source who said, “Jackie Shroff has been silently shooting for ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ ever since Sanjay Dutt’s exit from the film. There is a twist in the tale for ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ as the makers have reworked the character traits and re-casted for some parts. While Suniel Shetty will now be playing the role which was initially written for Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff has come on board to play the part that Suniel Shetty had signed on for.”