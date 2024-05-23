Art & Entertainment

Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Jackie Shroff has joined the cast of 'Welcome To The Jungle' after Sanjay Dutt's exit. Here's what we know.

Jackie Shroff, 'Welcome To The Jungle' Photo: X
The third film of the ‘Welcome’ franchise – ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ – is one of the most anticipated comedies among the fans. The movie features an ensemble cast of actors who are powerhouses of talent. A recent report has revealed that the makers of the film have roped in Jackie Shroff for a role in this comedy flick.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the makers of ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ have roped in Jackie Shroff. This news comes after it was reported that Sanjay Dutt has exited the movie due to health concerns. However, Shroff has not been roped in to play the part that was written for Dutt. The makers have roped in Shroff to play the role written for Suniel Shetty, while Shetty will play the role written for Dutt.

The report also quoted a source who said, “Jackie Shroff has been silently shooting for ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ ever since Sanjay Dutt’s exit from the film. There is a twist in the tale for ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ as the makers have reworked the character traits and re-casted for some parts. While Suniel Shetty will now be playing the role which was initially written for Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff has come on board to play the part that Suniel Shetty had signed on for.”

The source continued, “The humour for Suniel’s character comes from his machoism. Jackie, on the other hand, shares a very exciting dynamic with the lead roles and the film presents him in a completely new avatar. The casting change happened back in the day in December and Jackie has already shot considerably for his part in the film.”

Directed by Ahmad Khan, ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is set to release on Christmas this year. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

