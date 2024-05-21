Sanjay Dutt Exits 'Welcome To The Jungle' Due To Health Reasons? Here's What We Know

According to a report by Pinkvilla, kajol-jackky-bhagnani-rakul-preet-join-festival-of-democracy">Sanjay Dutt has exited from ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ The report revealed that the actor left the project due to health issues. It also quoted a source close to the project who revealed that Dutt had only shot for a single day on Madh Island, unlike rumours which mention that the actor shot for 15 days. The report mentioned that Dutt’s character had a lot of action sequences in the film. The actor decided to prioritize his health rather than putting strains on his body.