Sanjay Dutt Exits 'Welcome To The Jungle' Due To Health Reasons? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Sanjay Dutt has walked out of 'Welcome To The Jungle.' Here's what we know so far.

The third installment of the ‘Welcome’ franchise – ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, and Rajpal Yadav to name a few. However, a recent report reveals that Sanjay Dutt has now exited the film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, kajol-jackky-bhagnani-rakul-preet-join-festival-of-democracy">Sanjay Dutt has exited from ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ The report revealed that the actor left the project due to health issues. It also quoted a source close to the project who revealed that Dutt had only shot for a single day on Madh Island, unlike rumours which mention that the actor shot for 15 days. The report mentioned that Dutt’s character had a lot of action sequences in the film. The actor decided to prioritize his health rather than putting strains on his body.

Last year in December, Kumar had revealed that Dutt was a part of ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ The actor shared a video from the sets where he drove a bike, while Dutt followed him on a horse. Sharing the video, he wrote, “What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part #WelcomeToTheJungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?”

‘Welcome To The Jungle’ reportedly stars Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Mika Singh in key roles. The movie is being helmed by Ahmad Khan. It is being bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. It is slated to release on December 20.

