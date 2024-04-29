Aftab Shivdasani Confirms Joining 'Welcome To The Jungle', Shares Goofy Photos With 'Awara' Akshay Kumar

Aftab Shivdasani and Akshay Kumar, known for their comedic chemistry in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Awara Paagal Deewana,’ are gearing up to bring that magic and laughter back to the screen. Recently, they sparked excitement on social media with some playful photos, which also served as confirmation that Aftab Shivdasani will be sharing screen space with Kumar in Ahmed Khan’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’