Aftab Shivdasani Confirms Joining 'Welcome To The Jungle', Shares Goofy Photos With 'Awara' Akshay Kumar

Aftab Shivdasani and Akshay Kumar, known for their comedic chemistry in Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Awara Paagal Deewana,’ are gearing up to bring that magic and laughter back to the screen. Recently, they sparked excitement on social media with some playful photos, which also served as confirmation that Aftab Shivdasani will be sharing screen space with Kumar in Ahmed Khan’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’
The actor shared a collage on his Instagram, featuring himself and Akshay from both the sets of ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’ and ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’ Additionally, he posted a clap shot of the upcoming Ahmed Khan-directed movie.
He captioned it, “First Photo taken 16 years apart (2008 & 2024). As you can see, nothing has changed (two laughing emojis) Thank you ‘Awara’ for ‘welcome’-ing this ‘Deewana’ to this ‘Paagal’ Jungle!” Take a look here:
A fan commented, “Please make Awara Paagal Deewana 2.” Another one wrote, “So nice to see u both after 16 years.” Many netizens expressed further excitement for the forthcoming movie.
Coming to ‘Welcome to the Jungle,’ its teaser was released on Akshay Kumar’s birthday on September 9, 2023. The promo showcases the entire cast dressed in military uniforms, holding guns, arranged in three rows, and attempting to sing the popular ‘Welcome’ tune together.
Apart from Akshay Kumar, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ features a star-studded ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Krushna Abhishek, Arshad Warsi, Daler Mehendi, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Zakir Hussain, Kiku Sharda, Mukesh Tiwari, Sayaji Shinde and Yashpal Sharma.
Also known as ‘Welcome 3,’ it’s the next installment in the comedy franchise, with the first two films, starring Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, released in 2007 and 2015. The third film is slated to hit the big screens on December 20, 2024.