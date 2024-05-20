Akshay Kumar is one of those actors who often keeps his personal life away from the cameras. The actor rarely speaks about his wife and children – Aarav and Nitara. However, in a latest interview, the actor opened up about his son and revealed how he does not want to step into showbiz. Kumar also revealed that his son left home when he was 15.
Appearing on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s show – ‘Dhawan Karenge’, Akshay Kumar shared some startling revelations about his son, Aarav. The actor revealed that his son had decided that he wanted to live alone, and he left the house when he was 15. He said, “My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. It was his decision to move even though I didn’t want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14.”
Kumar mentioned how his son does the household chores by himself. He said that Aarav cooks and does the laundry and utensils by himself. He also revealed that Aarav thrifts clothes rather than buying from expensive brands. He said that his son wants to pursue a career in fashion. The actor continued, “We never forced him to do anything; he is interested in fashion, he doesn’t want to be a part of cinema. He came to me and said that I don’t want to do films. I said this is your life, do what you want to do.”
The actor recently cast his first vote as an Indian citizen. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have two children – Aarav and Nitara. Aarav was born in 2002, and Nitara was born in 2012.