Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Moved Out When He Was 15, Says He Does Not Want To Join Bollywood

Akshay Kumar revealed that his son Aarav moved out of their house when he was 15. He also mentioned that his son does not want to join movies.

X
Akshay Kumar with wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav Photo: X
info_icon

Akshay Kumar is one of those actors who often keeps his personal life away from the cameras. The actor rarely speaks about his wife and children – Aarav and Nitara. However, in a latest interview, the actor opened up about his son and revealed how he does not want to step into showbiz. Kumar also revealed that his son left home when he was 15.

Appearing on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s show – ‘Dhawan Karenge’, Akshay Kumar shared some startling revelations about his son, Aarav. The actor revealed that his son had decided that he wanted to live alone, and he left the house when he was 15. He said, “My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. It was his decision to move even though I didn’t want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14.”

Kumar mentioned how his son does the household chores by himself. He said that Aarav cooks and does the laundry and utensils by himself. He also revealed that Aarav thrifts clothes rather than buying from expensive brands. He said that his son wants to pursue a career in fashion. The actor continued, “We never forced him to do anything; he is interested in fashion, he doesn’t want to be a part of cinema. He came to me and said that I don’t want to do films. I said this is your life, do what you want to do.”

The actor recently cast his first vote as an Indian citizen. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have two children – Aarav and Nitara. Aarav was born in 2002, and Nitara was born in 2012.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Messages Threatening Kejriwal Appear In Delhi, AAP Claims BJP’s Hand In Incident
  2. The Young And The Elderly: First Time Voters In Kashmir Elections
  3. Tourist Dies In Jeep Parasailing Accident On Gujarat Beach; Two Held
  4. Outlook May 20 News Wrap: Iran Prez Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, India Votes In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 And More
  5. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Orders Closure Of All Schools With Immediate Effect
Entertainment News
  1. In Saudi Arabia, An All-Women Psychedelic Rock Band Jams Out As Its Conservative Society Loosens Up
  2. Prateik Babbar On Watching Mom Smita Patil's Film 'Manthan' At Cannes 2024: I Was Overwhelmed
  3. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Enchants The Audience In A Golden Mikael D Couture Gown For Her First Appearance
  4. Here’s What Kiara Advani Has To Say About Reuniting With Husband Sidharth Malhotra After ‘Shershaah’
  5. Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Lost Rs 40000 In A Cyber Fraud Incident: This Incident Was Like An Eye-Opener
Sports News
  1. United States Of America Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  2. Jurgen Klopp Bids Farewell After An Emotional Victory In Final Match As Liverpool Manager
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Asian Relays 2024: Indian Mixed Team Breaks National Record But Misses Mark For Paris Olympics
  5. NBA Playoffs: 'It's A Failure, Not Fatal' - Malone Rallies Nuggets After Timberwolves Defeat
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  2. Israel Terms ICC’s Warrants Against Its Leaders ‘Historic Disgrace’, Vows To Fight Back
  3. Behind Bridgerton Season 3's Stunning Wardrobe And Makeup
  4. Where You Can Go On Memorial Day Weekend In San Diego?
  5. China: 2 Killed, 10 Injured After Knife Attack In School In Jiangxi Province
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 57% Voter Turnout Recorded As Polling Concludes
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide