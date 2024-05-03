Kajol's Daughter Nysa And Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Have A Blast At A Party With Orry

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan and Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar's son, Aarav Kumar seem to be the new BFFs of B-town. The star kids are nowadays spotted partying with social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. On Thursday, Orry took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with Aarav, Nysa and Tania Shroff. All four were seen dressed in their party outfits and were all smiles for the pic. They had a blast at the party in Europe.
Sharing the pic, Orry wrote, "If you lame, that's a shame, you can't hang w/ us."
For the party night, Nysa was in a black blingy dress while Aarav was seen in a white shirt with a bow tie. Orry was also in black while Tania was in a pink and black shimmery dress.
This is not the first time Orry, Aarav and Nysa have partied together. A few days back, Orry took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of himself with Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter who was joined by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son. The pic went viral on social media.
Nysa was in a grey top and denim bottoms, while Aarav donned a black T-shirt and blue jeans. It seemed the trio had lots of fun.
Orry wrote, ''Dinner... fun times... about last night," as he shared the snap. The picture was taken at Park Chinois Mayfair, a high-end Chinese restaurant in London.
Nysa and Aarav are yet to put their steps into Bollywood yet they have a huge fanbase especially the former is already a star among her Instafam. Earlier, in an interview, Akshay Kumar said that his son doesn't have interest in movies. He told Hindustan Times, ''I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn't want to see films. I want to put him into all that but he just doesn't want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing.''