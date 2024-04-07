Before Kumar tied the knot with Khanna, he was linked to many actors such as Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Pooja Batra. Previously, the actor was engaged to Tandon. They started dating in 1995 and got engaged in the late 90s. However, they parted ways soon. He tied the knot with Khanna in 2001. The couple have two children together – Aarav and Nitara. On the work front, Kumar is gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ He will share the screen with Tiger Shroff. The movie is slated to release on Eid.