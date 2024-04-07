Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. The couple perfectly complement each other, and their relationship has stood the test of time. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar talked about how he had ‘two-three’ breakups before he got married to Twinkle Khanna. He also revealed how he dealt with them.
Kumar recently appeared on Ranveer Allahabadia’s - The Ranveer Show podcast. In that podcast, he talked about his past relationships and revealed that he had gone through breakups before he started dating Twinkle Khanna. He also shared a piece of advice for youngsters on how they should deal with heartbreaks. He said, “Mere sath jab break-up hua tha, 2-3 baar hua hai (Whenever I had a breakup, I had 2-3 of them), I used to exercise more. Channelize it. Because there was so much anger, you have to channelise it.”
He continued, “I get into working out more. Khana bhi daba ke khana that (I would eat a lot). I think that is a way a martial artist would deal with a break-up. I believe that is the only way we understand it (heartbreak).”
Before Kumar tied the knot with Khanna, he was linked to many actors such as Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Pooja Batra. Previously, the actor was engaged to Tandon. They started dating in 1995 and got engaged in the late 90s. However, they parted ways soon. He tied the knot with Khanna in 2001. The couple have two children together – Aarav and Nitara. On the work front, Kumar is gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ He will share the screen with Tiger Shroff. The movie is slated to release on Eid.