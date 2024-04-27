'Stranded’ Aditi Rao Hydari Watches ‘Airport Circus’: New Lows Every Day

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari found herself stuck in a flight early in the morning in Mumbai when there was "no ladder nor an airbridge," describing it as "new lows every day."
Aditi took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the airport from her flight window after it had landed.
The actress captioned it: "New lows every day! No ladder nor an airbridge. While we watch the 12.10 a.m. airport circus. Stranded @vistara #mumbaiairportterminal2."
On the work front, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is a period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marking his debut in the world of the web.
The series portrays the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian Independence movement against the British Raj.