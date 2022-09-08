Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Sprinter Dutee Chand To Show Her Dancing Steps On 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'

Dutee Chand
Dutee Chand Instagram/ @duteechand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 7:41 pm

Ace sprinter Dutee Chand is all set to enter the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. And the show's makers can't hide their excitement over an athlete showing her dance moves to the world.

Speaking about her new avatar, Dutee said: "I have never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers.

"Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me. I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether."

Born on February 3, 1996 at Chaka Gopalpur village in Jajpur district of Odisha, Dutee belongs to a family of weavers but despite all this she has proved her mettle in sports and now she is prepared to show her dancing talent.

She adds: "Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited to take this up as a challenge and perform to the best of my capabilities. I am looking forward to meeting the judges and performing in front of them."

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi, and hosted by Maniesh Paul, airs on Colors.

