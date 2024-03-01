'Spaceman' On Netflix Movie Review: Adam Sandler's Sci-Fi Odyssey Reaches A Crescendo But Leaves You Hanging In The Cosmos

‘Spaceman’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

Out of the many things ‘Spaceman’ has got right is the cinematography. The story revolves mostly around a spaceship. But they have used this cleverly enough to show the lack of space in the spaceship and the abundance that exists in the universe. The cinematography has done a great job of capturing how alone Jakub is in the wide world. When you think of it, the loneliness will start making your heart sink. The camera work captures the emotions beautifully. Be it in space or on Earth where on one hand people are rooting for Jakub but Lenka has her battles to fight. What’s also interesting is how the makers created Hanus. He looks like a creature that could give you chills. Not once did Hanus look out of place.