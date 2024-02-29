Isabella Rossellini On Working With Adam Sandler In ‘Spaceman’: Never Seen Him, Just Talk To His Screen

Isabella Rossellini and Adam Sandler are leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of their upcoming film ‘Spaceman’. During one of the interviews, Isabella Rossellini opened up about how she didn’t get to meet Adam Sandler in person throughout the shoot of the film. They would just converse through the screens.
“Well, we worked right under Covid. So, it was a little stressful because we had to be very much in isolation. And I had some scene with Adam Sandler, but since he was in space in the film, I’ve never seen him. I just talk to his screen, because also then they tried to keep people separated,” said Isabella Rossellini while talking to People.
Isabella Rossellini also felt that it was quite a unusual way of making a film, but looking at the end product and how things were necessary to be done the way they had been done, she was happy. She felt that the movie was quite good.
For the unversed, ‘Spaceman’ revolves around the character of Jakub Prochazka, played by Adam Sandler. He is an astronaut who is going to the other end of the solar system. However, he soon realises that when he returns his marriage might be over by then. Carey Mulligan plays his wife. Isabella Rossellini plays the commanding officer with whom Adam Sandler is constantly in touch with.
The story revolves around the conflict of a person’s life who is torn between his desires to explore the universe and also not give away his life in earth.
While Adam Sandler is known to play comedy and emotional roles, this time he will be seen in a completely different avatar in a drama. This will be quite different from his usual films, and that’s what makes this one special, and that’s why fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the film’s release.
‘Spaceman’ releases on Netflix on March 1.