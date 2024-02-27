‘Spaceman’: Adam Sandler And His Family Light Up The Premiere Of The Film In Los Angeles – View Pics

Adam Sandler is known for his comic and emotional roles, but he is seen entering into a dramatic space after a really long time with ‘Spaceman’. The actor was seen along with his family coming in for the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Adam Sandler-starrer is a screen adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfař’s novel ‘Spaceman Of Bohemia’. Adam Sandler is seen playing the character of a Czech astronaut Jakub. He embarks on this mission which is all set to take him to the edge of the solar system. However, for this mission, he has to leave his pregnant wife behind on earth. The rest of the story revolves around the two of them and how they make things work even in dire situations.

‘Spaceman’ has been directed by Johan Renck, who is popular for his series ‘Chernobyl’. He promises to make the film’s storyline intertwine with the vastness of space and at the same time with the depths of human emotion and utter solitude.

The film, which releases on March 1 on Netflix, also stars Carey Mulligan. Here’s taking a look at some of the happenings from the premiere of ‘Spaceman’: