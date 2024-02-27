Art & Entertainment

‘Spaceman’: Adam Sandler And His Family Light Up The Premiere Of The Film In Los Angeles – View Pics

After a really long time Adam Sandler is stepping into the dramatic zone with ‘Spaceman’. The film which releases on Netflix on March 1, had its premiere in Los Angeles recently. Here are a few glimpses from the gala event.

February 27, 2024

‘Spaceman’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Adam Sandler is known for his comic and emotional roles, but he is seen entering into a dramatic space after a really long time with ‘Spaceman’. The actor was seen along with his family coming in for the premiere of the film at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Adam Sandler-starrer is a screen adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfař’s novel ‘Spaceman Of Bohemia’. Adam Sandler is seen playing the character of a Czech astronaut Jakub. He embarks on this mission which is all set to take him to the edge of the solar system. However, for this mission, he has to leave his pregnant wife behind on earth. The rest of the story revolves around the two of them and how they make things work even in dire situations.

‘Spaceman’ has been directed by Johan Renck, who is popular for his series ‘Chernobyl’. He promises to make the film’s storyline intertwine with the vastness of space and at the same time with the depths of human emotion and utter solitude.

The film, which releases on March 1 on Netflix, also stars Carey Mulligan. Here’s taking a look at some of the happenings from the premiere of ‘Spaceman’:

‘Spaceman’ Premiere
‘Spaceman’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Jackie Sandler, from left, Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler arrive at the premiere of ‘Spaceman’ at The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

‘Spaceman’ Premiere
‘Spaceman’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Carey Mulligan arrives at the premiere of ‘Spaceman’ at The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

‘Spaceman’ Premiere
‘Spaceman’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Carey Mulligan, left, and Isabella Rossellini arrive at the premiere of ‘Spaceman’, at The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

‘Spaceman’ Premiere
‘Spaceman’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Jackie Sandler, left, and Adam Sandler arrive at the premiere of ‘Spaceman’, at The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

‘Spaceman’ Premiere
‘Spaceman’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Isabella Rossellini arrives at the premiere of ‘Spaceman’ at The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

‘Spaceman’ Premiere
‘Spaceman’ Premiere Photo: Richard Shotwell
Adam Sandler, left, and Carey Mulligan arrive at the premiere of ‘Spaceman’, at The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles.

