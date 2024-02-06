British actress Carey Mulligan finds it difficult to believe actors who assert that awards hold no significance. In a recent interview with The Times, the actress candidly shared her views on fellow actors in the film industry who diminish the importance of prestigious accolades.
Reflecting on her recent Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role as Felicia Montealegre in ‘Maestro,’ Mulligan expressed appreciation for even the mere recognition.
She stated that being nominated “is just the coolest thing, because it’s from your peers. It’s wicked. And the thousands (literally) of actors that I’ve met who say that awards don’t matter and that it’s the work that counts? They are 100 percent lying.”
Elsewhere in the interview, while Mulligan is still processing her Oscar nomination, she is also reflecting on the films and artists who were overlooked. Expressing disappointment, she mentioned feeling “gutted” for ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig when she didn’t secure a Best Director nomination for the billion-dollar project. “I don’t know what else you can do as a director to get nominated,” she said, adding, “You make a critically acclaimed film that’s also an incredible global success, and yet you don’t get nominated?”
The actress also went on to talk about ‘Saltburn’ not receiving any nominations at the Oscars. The movie is made by Emerald Fennell, her director of ‘Promising Young Woman’ (who won an Oscar for writing that film) — and Mulligan even plays a significant supporting role in the multi-starrer film.
“I went to the ‘Saltburn’ premiere in L.A., and I sat with Em, and there were 1,700 people having the greatest f***ing experience, so I don’t know,” she said. The actress went on to say, “I think the main takeaway is just how incredibly it was picked up. Initially, people didn’t know how to respond and then suddenly it took over the internet and now it’s become this enormous phenomenon where you can buy candles called Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater.”
As for Awards this year, Carey received a Best Actress in a Drama nomination for ‘Maestro’ at, both, the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice Awards. She’s received the same nomination at the upcoming BAFTA Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.