South Cinema

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shares Pictures With Rajinikanth And His Family, Invites Them To Her Wedding With Nicholai Sachdev

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar met Rajinikanth and his family to invite them to her wedding. She shared pictures on her social media.

X
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with Rajinikanth and Latha Srinivasan Photo: X
info_icon

Popular Tamil-Telugu actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar made news when she announced her engagement with Nicholai Sachdev in March this year. The actor is set to tie the knot soon and is currently busy going around inviting celebrities to her wedding. Recently, she also invited Rajinikanth to her wedding. She shared pictures with the superstar at his house and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared a series of pictures from Rajinikanth’s house in Chennai’s Poes Garden. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Got to meet our thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and invite him and latha aunty...thank you sir for always being so warm and loving..thank you @ash_rajinikanth for being so sweet as always..the apple didn't fall far from the tree…@realsarathkumar @realradikaa #chayadevi #poojasarath @rayane_mithun.” The picture also featured Rajinikanth’s wife – Latha, and daughter Aishwarya.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Sarathkumar was dressed in a red saree that she had paired with a green blouse. Rajinikanth was seen in a white lungi and vest. The actor had gone to the superstar’s house with her mother – Chaya, sister Pooja, stepmother Radikaa Sarathkumar and others. She mentioned that it was the first day of handing out her wedding invites.

The pictures have fetched over 8.1K likes on X. Sarathkumar got engaged to art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1 in an intimate ceremony which was attended by their families. This marks Sachdev’s second marriage. He has a teenage daughter from his first marriage. On the work front, the actor starred in ‘HanuMan’ and ‘Sabari’ this year. While Teja Sajja starrer ‘HanuMan’ was a major success, ‘Sabari’ did not perform well at the box office. She will be next seen in a cameo role in Dhanush’s ‘Raayan’.

