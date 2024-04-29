Art & Entertainment

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar On The Trolling Faced By Fiance Nicholai Sachdev For His Looks: He’s Handsome In My Eyes

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has responded to the trolling that her fiance, Nicholai Sachdev, received for his looks and former marriage. She got engaged in March this year.

Instagram
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai Sachdev Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Best known for her work in Tamil films, actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar announced that she was engaged last month. The actor took to her Instagram to share pictures from her engagement. She got engaged to Mumbai-based gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. However, as the pictures went viral, the couple started getting trolled. Trolls made nasty remarks about Sachdev’s looks and his previous marriage. In a latest interview, the actor has come forward and has responded to the trolling.

In a conversation with Galatta Tamil, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar addressed how she is aware of the remarks that have been made by the trolls about Sachdev and his looks. She said, “Even my father married twice; there’s nothing wrong with it as long as he’s happy. I’ve seen how people talk about Nick; he’s handsome in my eyes. I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship. Why should I answer to anyone? From the very beginning, I have avoided doing that.”

The actor talked highly about her fiancé and commented how he is still in touch with his ex-wife. She continued, “If two people are unable to remain together, it’s better they part ways. Why keep being unhappy? Though you guys couldn’t remain together, you can still maintain a cordial relationship. I have met his (Nicholai) ex-wife; she is an amazing person. His daughter is also a beautiful person.”

On the work front, Sarathkumar was last seen in ‘HanuMan’ where she played the role of Anjamma. The movie worked well at the box office and her performance was loved by the audience. She will be next seen in ‘Raayan’ which is being helmed by Dhanush.

