In a conversation with Galatta Tamil, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar addressed how she is aware of the remarks that have been made by the trolls about Sachdev and his looks. She said, “Even my father married twice; there’s nothing wrong with it as long as he’s happy. I’ve seen how people talk about Nick; he’s handsome in my eyes. I don’t care about people who make negative comments about our relationship. Why should I answer to anyone? From the very beginning, I have avoided doing that.”