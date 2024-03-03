Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Gets Engaged To Art Gallerist Nicholai Sachdev - Check Pics From Their Ceremony Inside

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has moved forward to open up a new chapter in her life. She has announced her engagement to art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1 in Mumbai with their loved ones around. The gorgeous pics of their beautiful engagement ceremony have taken the internet by storm and well-wishes are being poured upon the two.
Ramesh Bala, an entertainment industry tracker, shared the news on his social media handle, whilst also informing audiences of the couple’s long-standing enduring bond. The note reads, “Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Gallerist Nicholai Sachdev got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends held in Mumbai on the 1st of March. Varalaxmi and Nicholai who have known each other for the past 14 years exchanged rings with the blessings of their parents. The couple is excited to plan their wedding scheduled to take place later this year.”
Take a look at the note here:
During the engagement ceremony, Varalaxmi exuded radiance, in a simple yet stylish ivory and gold silk saree, complemented by a vibrant fuchsia blouse, which was adorned with gold motifs. She accessorized with diamond jewellery and styled her hair up in a neatly-tied bun, adorned with flowers. Meanwhile, Nicholai chose a matching panache kattu in shades of ivory and gold with his hair open and tattoos visible. The families of the couple also coordinated their outfits to match the newly-engaged couple.
Many congratulatory wishes poured in from fans and fellow celebrities. Check out all the all-smiles photographs shared by the actress:
On the professional front, Varalaxmi was recently seen in Prasanth Varma’s ‘HanuMan,’ opposite Teja Sajja. She will next be seen in Tamil film ‘Raayan,’ in which she will share the screen space with Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and SJ Suryah. Other than this, she also has the Malayalam film ‘Colours,’ and Telegu film ‘Sabari’ in the pipeline.
Congratulations to the newly-engaged couple!