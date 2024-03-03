Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Gets Engaged To Art Gallerist Nicholai Sachdev - Check Pics From Their Ceremony Inside

Ramesh Bala, an entertainment industry tracker, shared the news on his social media handle, whilst also informing audiences of the couple’s long-standing enduring bond. The note reads, “Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Gallerist Nicholai Sachdev got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends held in Mumbai on the 1st of March. Varalaxmi and Nicholai who have known each other for the past 14 years exchanged rings with the blessings of their parents. The couple is excited to plan their wedding scheduled to take place later this year.”