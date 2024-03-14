Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Slams 'Fake News' Of Her Arrest By NIA: Stop Finding Flaws With Your Celebrities

There have been reports claiming that Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was arrested by the National Investigative Agency (NIA). Reports stated that she was was arrested regarding the ongoing investigation of her former manager Adilingam. For the unversed, Adilingam was arrested for allegedly being involved in drugs and arms dealing case.
The reports of her arrest have infuriated Varalaxmi. The 'Hanu-Man' actress slammed the media for spreading fake and baseless news.
It is to be noted that in 2023, reports claimed that Varalaxmi was summoned by the NIA. Later, she issued a press release stating it as false news. Recently, same reports started doing the rounds claiming that she was arrested in that case.
Varalaxmi is not someone to stay silent. Taking on her X platform (formerly known as Twitter), she wrote, “It’s so sad that our talented media has no news than to start circulating old #fakenews. Our dear journalists especially the self-proclaimed news sites and your articles, why don’t you start doing some real journalism? Stop finding flaws with your celebrities, we are trying to act, entertain people, and do our jobs. Why don’t you do yours?! There are 1000 serious issues that need your actual attention!'' She added, ''take our silence to be a sign of weakness. #defamation cases are also #trending now..STOP circulating fake trash and baseless news. And bring back journalism that makes us proud (sic).”
In 2023, Varalaxmi's former manager Adilingam was arrested for allegedly possessing an AK 47 gun and 300 kg heroin. Post his arrest, there were reports that the actress was also summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in relation to her former manager's case. Later, she took to social media to issue an official statement on social media and rubbished the rumours.
On the work front, Varalaxmi was last seen in 'Hanu-Man'. She will be seen in Dhanush's directorial, 'Raayan'. On the personal front, she recently got engaged to her boyfriend gallerist Nicholai Sachdev.