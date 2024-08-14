South Cinema

Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark

Suchitra, in her apology, said that she doesn't want to ruin Karthik Kumar's career.

Suchitra issues public apology to Karthik Kumar for her gay statement
Suchitra issues public apology to Karthik Kumar Photo: Instagram
In May this year, in her interviews with two YouTube channels, popular playback singer, Suchitra, the ex-wife of stand-up comedian and actor Karthik Kumar, made some shocking claims against the latter. She even called Karthik 'gay'. Following the controversial interviews, Karthik sent a legal notice to the YouTube channels and also filed a defamation case against Suchitra. Suchitra has now issued a public apology to her ex-husband for calling him 'gay'.

On August 14, she shared a video on her YouTube channel, Suchi's Space, where she said that she is putting up the video after getting Chennai Pattinampakkam police's calls for a few weeks now. The singer also said that she would send her apology to Karthik Kumar over an e-mail.

She said, "Karthik Kumar filed a complaint at the Pattinampakkam police station stating that I called him gay in interviews. He said that I should tender a public apology and send it over an e-mail as well''.

Karthik Kumar reacts to Suchitra calling him 'gay' - Instagram
Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the constants phone calls by police, Suchitra said, "Now, it has escalated to threatening. Police officer Vijayalakshmi said that she had been following up regarding the apology and that I should be in prison for not issuing one. I didn't want to ruin her mental peace and hence I'm publishing my public apology''.

She further stated, "I am sorry that I called you a gay. I don't want to ruin his career. In fact, Karthik Kumar is an ultimate man. I hope you get more films because of this apology''.

"He is subjected to a lot of criticism about his career. If these comments do not affect his career, how will my remarks have a dent on his career? I think Karthik Kumar is giving me too much importance. I think he should concentrate on his life and second wife,'' added Suchitra.

Watch the video here.

Karthik Kumar and Suchitra got married in 2005. They separated in 2017. Later, Karthik got married to Amrutha Srinivasan in 2021. 

