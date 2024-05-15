Karthik didn't take Suchitra's name in the video and said that if he is a homosexual, he would not be ashamed of it. He added, ''I would be very very proud to be any kind of sexual in the gigantic and glorious spectrum of sexuality that exists out there. I would not be ashamed. I would be proud. I would join a pride rally in my city, which I anyway will. All kinds of sexualities join the pride rally and show your support. There is no shame anymore. There’s just pride. Be proud.”