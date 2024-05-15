South Cinema

Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed

Suchitra claimed Karthik Kumar is gay and accused him of allegedly involving in homosexual activities with Dhanush.

Instagram
Karthik Kumar reacts to Suchitra calling him 'gay' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In an interview, popular playback singer, Suchitra, the ex-wife of stand-up comedian and actor Karthik Kumar, made some shocking claims against the latter. She alleged that Karthik is 'gay'. Kartik has now responded to her claim in an Instagram video.

Karthik didn't take Suchitra's name in the video and said that if he is a homosexual, he would not be ashamed of it. He added, ''I would be very very proud to be any kind of sexual in the gigantic and glorious spectrum of sexuality that exists out there. I would not be ashamed. I would be proud. I would join a pride rally in my city, which I anyway will. All kinds of sexualities join the pride rally and show your support. There is no shame anymore. There’s just pride. Be proud.”

He captioned the video, “Only love and support ❤️ #pridemonth is June!” 

Fans were all praise for Karthik and they appreciated him for his support of the LGBTQA+ community.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth And Dhanush - Instagram
Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth 'Cheated On Each Other', Claims Singer Suchitra

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For the unversed, Karthik Kumar and Suchitra got married in 2005. They separated in 2017. Later, he got married to Amrutha Srinivasan in 2021. Earlier, in an interview with a Tamil news channel, Suchitra called Karthik a “wonderful person”. She also said that Karthik has virtues of Lord Rama. ''I know we are going through a divorce. It’s very painful for all of us concerned but it is due to some unsolvable problems,'' she added.

In a recent interview to a Tamil YouTube channel, Kumudham, Suchitra made some shocking claims about Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's divorce. In the same same interview, she claimed her ex-husband is gay and accused him of allegedly involving in homosexual activities with Dhanush. She even said Amurtha had made a mistake by marrying Karthik.

For those unaware, Suchitra grabbed the headlines, earlier for her ‘Suchi leaks’ controversy. She was last seen on 'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4'. Karthik Kumar, on the other hand, recently performed a stand-up special, 'Aansplaining'. He also produced it.

