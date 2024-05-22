Sathyaraj Addresses Rumours Of Him Portraying PM Narendra Modi In A Biopic: Nobody Has Approached Me

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, renowned for his memorable portrayal of Kattappa in the ‘Baahubali’ movies, has been surrounded by rumours that state he will be taking on the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a biopic. Now, the actor has addressed these speculations, asserting that the news came off as a surprise to both, him and his fans.
In a candid conversation with Minnambalam, the ‘Chennai Express’ star offered clarity on these speculations, stating, “The news that I am acting in the Prime Minister Modi biopic is news even to me. Nobody has approached me to play PM Modi in the film. People spread random news on social media.”
He went on to liken these erroneous reports to sensational newspaper stories from the past that propagated unfounded claims. “Back in the day, newspapers used to come up with stories like ‘Young woman murdered… Is it because of an illicit affair?’ Likewise, social media has become a place for such mindless rumours,” he went on to add.
Sathyaraj, who openly supports Periyarist ideas, made it clear, over and over, that he wouldn’t star in a movie that goes against his beliefs. So, naturally, his fans were puzzled about how he could have agreed to play Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the reports were to be considered true.
If the movie is made, it wouldn’t the first time a biopic would be made on the Indian Prime Minister; director Omung Kumar had already released a film starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. The movie explored Modi’s journey from his modest beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, Sathyaraj is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Weapon,’ in which he’s reportedly playing the role of a superhuman. Also starring Rajiv Menon and Vasanth Ravi, the film is set to release in theatres on Thursday, May 23.