Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Sathyaraj Took Up The Role In 'Chennai Express' For Shah Rukh Khan

With Rohit Shetty's 'Chennai Express,' Tamil actor Sathyaraj made his Bollywood debut.

Actor Sathyaraj

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:21 am

Actor Sathyaraj, who is best known for his role as 'Katappa' in 'Baahubali' film franchise made his Bollywood debut long back, in 2013. After achieving success in the south, his first Hindi film was 'Chennai Express,' starring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He recently admitted that he was initially unsure about his position in Chennai Express when speaking about it.

Chennai Express was directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Sathyaraj as Padukone's father, ' Durgesh.' Padukone was cast as Meenamma, and Khan was cast as Rahul Mithaiwala. The film was released internationally on August 8, 2013, and in India a day later.

Sathyaraj claimed that he was hesitant to do 'Chennai Express' at first, but eventually decided to do it due to his love for Khan. He told ETimes, “When the makers approached me for Chennai Express, I heard the story and I felt that it was not that great a role for me. I conveyed this to the director (Rohit Shetty) and also to Shah Rukh Khan, but I eventually did the film, because I like Shah Rukh very much. I like SRK's acting a lot. His films, like DDLJ and several others, did extremely well."

Sathyaraj will next be featured in the Tamil version of 'Badhaai Ho.'

