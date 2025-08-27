Ravi Teja-Sreeleela Starrer Mass Jathara Postponed Due To Industry-Wide Strikes

About Mass Jathara

Fondly known as ‘Mass Maharaja’, Ravi Teja is making his return to the big screen after his 2024 film Mr. Bachchan, where he was seen as an income tax officer. Directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, Teja will be seen in the role of a railway police officer in Mass Jathara. The commercial entertainer also stars Sreeleela in the female lead. It marks their second collaboration after Dhamaka. Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad is also part of the cast. The teaser and songs: Tu Mera Lover and Ole Ole, have already generated enough anticipation around the film. Music for the film has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.