Ravi Teja-Sreeleela Starrer Mass Jathara Postponed Due To Industry-Wide Strikes

Ravi Teja and Sreeleela starrer Mass Jathara was scheduled for theatrical release on August 27.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Ravi Tejas Mass Jathara poster
Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara postponed Photo: X/Sithara Entertainments
  • Mass Jathara has been postponed due to the strike across the Telugu industry

  • The makers wrote that crucial portions are yet to be wrapped

  • Ravi Teja starrer is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu

Telugu superstar Ravi Teja's most-awaited film Mass Jathara, which was scheduled for theatrical release on August 27, has been delayed. The film has been officially postponed due to the ongoing strikes in the Telugu film industry. The makers confirmed Mass Jathara's being delayed in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Mass Jathara delayed

On Tuesday, taking to X handle, Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments, the production house behind the film, wrote, "Due to recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in wrapping up crucial content, #MassJathara will not be arriving on its planned date of Aug 27th. But the team is working relentlessly to bring you the BIGGEST MASS FEAST in theatres soon! New release date will be announced shortly (sic)".

About Mass Jathara

Fondly known as ‘Mass Maharaja’, Ravi Teja is making his return to the big screen after his 2024 film Mr. Bachchan, where he was seen as an income tax officer. Directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, Teja will be seen in the role of a railway police officer in Mass Jathara. The commercial entertainer also stars Sreeleela in the female lead. It marks their second collaboration after Dhamaka. Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad is also part of the cast. The teaser and songs: Tu Mera Lover and Ole Ole, have already generated enough anticipation around the film. Music for the film has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

Teja's earlier films, Ravanasura, Tiger Nageshwar Rao, Eagle, and Mr. Bachchan, failed to live up to expectations. In that case, it will be interesting to see if Mass Jathara will be able to leave an impact or not.

