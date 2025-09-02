Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film Moves Closer To Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Lokah Chapter 1 collected Rs 6.65 crore in India on Day 4
It is moving closer to Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office
Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam is lagging behind Kalyani Priyadarshan-led superhero film
Kalyani Priyadarshan-led Malayalam superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, released in theatres on August 28, 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Though it had a slow start, the positive word of mouth helped the movie in its collections in the following days. It experienced a Monday drop, but still, it's a juggernaut. Lokah Chapter 1 has earned double of Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, which released in theatres on the same day. It is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection Day 5
As per a report in Sacnilk, Lokah earned Rs 2.7 crore on Thursday, followed by a 48% jump in collections on Day 2, by minting Rs 4 crore. On Day 3, it witnessed a huge 90% jump and a further jump of almost 33% on Sunday, collecting Rs 7.6 crore and Rs 10.1 crore on the respective days. On Monday, the film saw a dip in its earnings, but still minted Rs 6.65 crore. The total collection of Lokah stands at Rs 31.05 crore in five days.
It had an overall 50.20% Malayalam occupancy and 21.96% Telugu occupancy on Monday.
Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection
A report in Hindustan Times states that the film has crossed $5 million overseas. The current collection in the worldwide market is said to be around Rs 45 crore, taking the total global collection of the film to Rs 81 crore in just five days. It is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by Wednesday.
Lokah is giving a tough competition to superstar Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam. The latter is struggling at the box office. It earned only Rs 1.05 crore on Monday, taking the total collections to only Rs 13.51 crore.
About Lokah
It is the first instalment in Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. Kalyani plays Chandra, a young woman who has lived in Sweden for 20 years and just moved to Bengaluru. She mostly comes out during the evenings, which leaves Sunny (Naslen) and Venu (Chandu Salimkumar) intrigued.
Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha are also part of the cast.