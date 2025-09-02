Lokah Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film Moves Closer To Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Kalyani Priyadarshan-led Malayalam superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, released in theatres on August 28, 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Though it had a slow start, the positive word of mouth helped the movie in its collections in the following days. It experienced a Monday drop, but still, it's a juggernaut. Lokah Chapter 1 has earned double of Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, which released in theatres on the same day. It is now inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.