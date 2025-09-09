Kajal Aggarwal Shuts Down Accident And Death Rumours: Let’s Focus On Positivity And Truth

Kajal Aggarwal assured her fans that the reports of her death were absolutely untrue
The actress urged not to believe or circulate such fake news
Her clarification came hours after reports started doing the rounds that she had met with a road accident
The death hoax of celebs is not new. Several actors have earlier fallen prey to it. The latest is actress Kajal Aggarwal. Reports claimed that she had died in a road accident after suffering major injuries. As the news went viral, Kajal took to social media to clarify. Rubbishing the reports, the actress assured her fans that she is "perfectly fine and safe".
Kajal Aggarwal reacts to her death rumours
On Monday, Kajal took to social media to confirm that she is in good health and requested everyone not to believe or circulate such false news.
Taking to her Instagram Stories and X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote, “I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue."
She added, “By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead.”
After the news of Kajal Aggarwal's death started circulating, ETimes contacted her to verify it. Kajal replied, "I am busy right now and will connect with you later."
Recently, the actress went for a vacation to Maldives with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. She shared some breathtaking pics from her outing. "The Maldives: my recurring love affair. A monthly rendezvous I’ll gladly be guilty of. Drawn back each time by its endless allure, eternal glow, and sunsets that feel like nature’s most glamorous runway. Take my breath away every single time," she wrote.
On the work front, she made a cameo appearance in Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa, where she played the role of Goddess Parvati. The Indian Story, Indian 3, and Ramayana, are some of her upcoming projects.