Directed by Chidambaram, ‘Manjummel Boys’ is based on a real-life incident of a group of friends who save one of their friends who falls into a chasm in the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan’ was used towards the climax of the movie as they get their friend out of the cave/ The movie was a commercial success and it raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. The movie was hailed for its plot and the performance of all the actors.