South Cinema

Ilaiyaraaja Sends Legal Notice To 'Manjummel Boys' Makers For Using 'Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan' Without His Permission

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has issued a notice to the makers of 'Manjummel Boys.' He has mentioned that the makers used his song, ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan’, without his permission.

X
Ilaiyaraaja, 'Manjummel Boys' Photo: X
info_icon

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja has always actively spoken out about his battle against cases of copyright infringement. In a latest development, the Rajya Sabha MP has issued a legal notice to the makers of ‘Manjummel Boys’ for ‘unlawfully’ using the song – ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan’ – without his permission.

As reported by The Hindu, Ilaiyaraaja has mentioned that the makers of ‘Manjummel Boys’ did not seek consent, permission, or license from the composer to use the song which he had composed for ‘Guna.’ The music composer has alleged copyright infringement and has demanded that producers either obtain proper permission from him to use the song in the film or remove it entirely. In his notice, his counsel stated that ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan’ was originally composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Although the creators of ‘Manjummel Boys’ have acknowledged this in the title cards, the notice stated that “the same or any underlying gesture cannot be a substitute for our client’s permission/license/consent for such usage.” Additionally, the counsel also called for compensation for the unauthorized usage.

Directed by Chidambaram, ‘Manjummel Boys’ is based on a real-life incident of a group of friends who save one of their friends who falls into a chasm in the Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kaadhalan’ was used towards the climax of the movie as they get their friend out of the cave/ The movie was a commercial success and it raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. The movie was hailed for its plot and the performance of all the actors.

Recently, Ilaiyaraaja had also issued a notice to Sun Pictures following the release of the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’ promo due to the use of one of his songs without permission.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine; Victim's Mother Mourns Daughter's Death
  2. Thane: Massive Blast At Dombivli Factory, 10 Fire Tenders On Spot, 30 Evacuated
  3. Gang Rape Surfaces After Three Decades, Brothers Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail
  4. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Delhi Police Defers Questioning Of Kejriwal's Parents
  5. Tension Prevails In Assam's Lakhimpur After Death Of Accused In Police Custody
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Janhvi Kapoor Once Asked A Boy To Jump Out Of Her Window, Here's What Dad Boney Kapoor Did Later
  2. Marvel's 'Vision' Series Greenlit For 2026 At Disney+, Paul Bettany Set To Reprise His Superhero Role
  3. Janhvi Kapoor And Orry Clicked As They Enjoy RCB Vs RR IPL Match In Ahmedabad, Photo Goes Viral
  4. Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Stuns In A Self-Designed Black Beaded Skirt And Corset For Her Third Appearance
  5. What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024
Sports News
  1. World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers: Indians Get One Final Chance To Book Paris Ticket
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records
  4. Atalanta Winning UEFA Europa League Is A 'Fairytale', Says Gian Piero Gasperini
  5. SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Srettha Thavisin Risks Suspension After Constitutional Court Accepts Petition Seeking Ouster of Thai PM
  2. 'Osama Bin Lager' Beer Sells Out In UK After Going Viral
  3. What Did Kelly Rowland Say On The Red Carpet? Lip Reader Decodes The Clash At Cannes 2024
  4. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
  5. Hygiene Horror: McDonald’s Worker Caught Drying Mop Under Fries Warmer
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'China Thrashed Us When Bubble Of Pandit Nehru's Aura Burst,' Says PM Modi
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final