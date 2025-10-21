Dude Vs Bison Box Office Day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore; Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sees Sharp Growth

Dude Vs Bison box office collection day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan's film has maintained consistency in its three-day extended opening weekend in India, while Dhruv Vikram's film has witnessed a sharp rise in its collections.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dude Vs Bison box office collection day 4
Dude Vs Bison box office collection day 4: Both films maintain consistency in their three-day extended opening weekend in India Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dude and Bison hit the screens on October 17, 2025

  • Bison is showing a sharp rise amid competition with Dude

  • Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead, has opened to mostly positive reviews, while Dude has received mixed responses

Dude vs Bison box office collection day 4: On October 17, two Tamil films—Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan locked horns at the box office. Bison opened to more positive reviews than Dude, and the strong word of mouth helped the former see a sharp growth in its collections after Day 1. Dude had a strong start, and it maintained the same pace in four days with a minimal rise in its earnings. Pradeep Rangatnathan's film has managed to cross the Rs 40 crore mark at the domestic market, and Dhruv Vikram starrer has seen a solid upswing at the box office for four consecutive days. Have a look at the box office collections of Dude and Bison.

Dude box office collection Day 4

Dude's daily earnings have remained consistent. According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, the rom-com collected Rs 9.75 crore, Rs 10.4 crore on Day 2, Rs 10.6 crore on Day 3, and on Day 4 it raked in Rs 10.8 crore. Dude claimed a Rs 41.55 crore net collection from all the shows in India in four days.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest numbers — Rs 30.95 crore, followed by Rs 11.65 crore in APTG (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Rs 3.7 crore in Karnataka and Rs 2.2 crore in Kerala.

It has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark globally by collecting Rs 66 crore.

Related Content
Related Content
Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 3: Pradeep Ranganathan's outperforms Dhruv Vikram starrer - IMDb
Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 3: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Is Over Rs 20 Crore Ahead Of Dhruv Vikram's Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bison box office collection Day 4

Bison has passed the Monday test by surpassing the Rs 15 crore mark on the fourth day of its release. Though it had a slow start, the collections saw a rise on Day 2 as it earned Rs 3.4 crore, followed by Rs 4.5 crore on Day 3 and Rs 6 crore on its first Monday, taking the total collections to Rs 16.6 crore in four days.

Mari Selvaraj-directed film earned Rs 17.75 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 54 lakhs in Kerala, Rs 9 lakhs in Karnataka, and Rs 3 lakhs in APTG.

Bison's worldwide collection is Rs 24.50 crore.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|SA-W 6/1 (2)

  2. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  3. PAK Vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs Steady Proteas' Innings After Pakistan Post 333

  4. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

  5. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  3. Is Only One Kind Of Student Politics Allowed To Thrive?

  4. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  5. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  2. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  3. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  4. Florida Councillor Faces Backlash Over Anti-Indian Remarks On X

  5. Top Pakistani Leaders Send Diwali Greetings To Country's Hindu Community

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike