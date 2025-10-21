Dude Vs Bison Box Office Day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore; Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sees Sharp Growth

Dude vs Bison box office collection day 4: On October 17, two Tamil films—Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan locked horns at the box office. Bison opened to more positive reviews than Dude, and the strong word of mouth helped the former see a sharp growth in its collections after Day 1. Dude had a strong start, and it maintained the same pace in four days with a minimal rise in its earnings. Pradeep Rangatnathan's film has managed to cross the Rs 40 crore mark at the domestic market, and Dhruv Vikram starrer has seen a solid upswing at the box office for four consecutive days. Have a look at the box office collections of Dude and Bison.