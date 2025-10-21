Dude Vs Bison Box Office Day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore; Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sees Sharp Growth

Dude and Bison hit the screens on October 17, 2025
Bison is showing a sharp rise amid competition with Dude
Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead, has opened to mostly positive reviews, while Dude has received mixed responses
Dude vs Bison box office collection day 4: On October 17, two Tamil films—Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan locked horns at the box office. Bison opened to more positive reviews than Dude, and the strong word of mouth helped the former see a sharp growth in its collections after Day 1. Dude had a strong start, and it maintained the same pace in four days with a minimal rise in its earnings. Pradeep Rangatnathan's film has managed to cross the Rs 40 crore mark at the domestic market, and Dhruv Vikram starrer has seen a solid upswing at the box office for four consecutive days. Have a look at the box office collections of Dude and Bison.
Dude box office collection Day 4
Dude's daily earnings have remained consistent. According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, the rom-com collected Rs 9.75 crore, Rs 10.4 crore on Day 2, Rs 10.6 crore on Day 3, and on Day 4 it raked in Rs 10.8 crore. Dude claimed a Rs 41.55 crore net collection from all the shows in India in four days.
Tamil Nadu recorded the highest numbers — Rs 30.95 crore, followed by Rs 11.65 crore in APTG (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Rs 3.7 crore in Karnataka and Rs 2.2 crore in Kerala.
It has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark globally by collecting Rs 66 crore.
Bison box office collection Day 4
Bison has passed the Monday test by surpassing the Rs 15 crore mark on the fourth day of its release. Though it had a slow start, the collections saw a rise on Day 2 as it earned Rs 3.4 crore, followed by Rs 4.5 crore on Day 3 and Rs 6 crore on its first Monday, taking the total collections to Rs 16.6 crore in four days.
Mari Selvaraj-directed film earned Rs 17.75 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 54 lakhs in Kerala, Rs 9 lakhs in Karnataka, and Rs 3 lakhs in APTG.
Bison's worldwide collection is Rs 24.50 crore.