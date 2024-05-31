Actor Sunny Deol has found himself in a soup. The actor, who was basking in the success of his Bollywood comeback, has now been accused of cheating and forgery by producer Sorav Gupta. The producer has filed a case against the actor and has alleged that the actor has taken Rs 1 crore from him. In a recent interview, Gupta’s lawyer has broken his silence and has commented on the conflict.
Speaking to ETimes, Sorav Gupta’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi revealed that Sunny Deol was paid a signing amount of Rs 1 crore for a film that he was supposed to work on with Gupta. The lawyer said, “My client is a well-reputed builder, who decided to enter the entertainment industry, met some people, and decided to produce a film with Sunny Deol, and the actor agreed to work with the team, and a signing amount of Rs 1 crore was paid to him which eventually increased to about Rs 5 crore.”
Saraogi also revealed that Deol refused to do the film later as he found the story ‘stale.’ The actor suggested a film on Ayodhya Ram Mandir where he would play the role of a lawyer. It was revealed that the actor was paid extra after this. Saraogi continued, “One fine day Sunny Deol told them that the story is stale, and he does not remember giving the dates to the producer, and that they should do a new movie with a new subject, and an additional amount of money was paid on his insistence, and it happened to change three times. Sunny made excuses not to do the film, and in between worked on films like ‘Poster Boys’, and ‘Bhaiyyaji Superhit’ and then directed his son ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ and became an MP.”
The lawyer also stated that Deol was summoned by the Juhu police approximately 10 days ago but excused himself, citing that he was out of town. Additionally, the producer also alleged that Deol requested money shortly before his son's wedding, and he provided the star with Rs 50 lakhs.
While Deol has not commented on the matter yet, his lawyer will be holding a press conference on June 1 to talk about the case.