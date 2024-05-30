Art & Entertainment

Sunny Deol Accused Of Cheating, And Forgery By Film Producers; Deets Inside

Sunny Deol has been acussed of taking advance payments for films and not doing them. He has also been accused of forgery.

Instagram
Sunny Deol Photo: Instagram
Actor-MP Sunny Deol has landed into trouble. Film producer Sorav Gupta of Sundawn Entertainment Pvt Ltd has made some shocking allegations against the 'Gadar' actor. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Gupta has accused him of cheating, extortion and forgery. 

As per a report in HT City, earlier this week, in a press conference Gupta, who is a real estate developer turned producer claimed that Sunny Deol took money from him in advance promising to do a film in 2016 and he continued to take more money saying that he would start the film, but he didn't do it after his film 'Gadar 2' became a blockbuster.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan, also supported Gupta in the same press conference and he too alleged facing the same problem with Deol. He said, “Sunny Deol acquired rights from my movie Ajay (1996) for overseas distribution and only made a partial payment. The balance payment never came through'' and added, “Later, Sunny requested me to work on a project with him, saying, ‘Have faith in me, help me out’, and got me to pay him again.”

Gupta told HT City that in 2016 he signed a deal with Sunny where he was supposed to play the lead for his film. He also said paying him fee of ₹ 4 crore and ₹ 1 crore in advance but instead of starting his film, Sunny went to shoot for 'Poster Boys' (2017). ''He kept asking me for more money and by now my ₹ 2.55 crore is in Sunny ji’s account. He also made me give money to another director, book Filmistaan studio and get an executive producer,” said Gupta.

Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol Photo: Instagram
Putting further allegations, the producer said that Sunny Deol even forged an agreement with his company in 2023. “When we read the agreement, humne dekha ki unhonein toh panna hi change kar diya beech wala, jahan par fees ka amount ₹4cr ko badha kar ₹8cr kar diya aur profit to ₹2cr kar diya,” he revealed.

Gupta also shared that he has filed a police complaint against Sunny and the police issued him a notice on April 30. ''His office sent a letter saying he was out of town on the day he was to present himself,” said the producer.

The portal tried reaching out to Sunny Deol but he has not responded to the allegations yet.

