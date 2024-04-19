'Siren' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Jayam Ravi's Earnest Performance Is Pulled Down By An Unnecessarily Complicated Plot

Outlook’s Verdict

The only problem with ‘Siren’ is that it bit off more than it could chew. The plot is unnecessarily complicated. It feels like the plot is being spoon-fed to you rather than slowly unraveling in its light. What the movie needed was a crisp editing of the plot and that would have made the story even more compelling. It has the elements that are needed to make a good thriller, but the makers got carried away. Additionally, Jayam Ravi needs to polish how he enacts his emotional scenes. While his performance is earnest, his dialogue delivery in those scenes brings the entire weight down and reduces it a soap opera. The film had the potential, but it got lost in execution. I am going with 2 stars.