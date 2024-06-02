Art & Entertainment

Shyam Benegal's Restored Iconic Film 'Manthan' Gets First Indian Screening On World Milk Day

After its world premiere at Cannes last month, Shyam Benegal's iconic 1976 film, 'Manthan', restored by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur's Film Heritage Foundation, was screened for the first time in the country on Saturday night.

Indian director and screenwriter Shyam Benegal.
Indian director and screenwriter Shyam Benegal. Photo: X
info_icon

After its world premiere at Cannes last month, Shyam Benegal's iconic 1976 film, 'Manthan', restored by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur's Film Heritage Foundation, was screened for the first time in the country on Saturday night.

June 1 was World Milk Day, and it was appropriately selected for the nationwide screening of the restored film because it is based on the life of the man who is known as India's Milk Man, Dr Verghese Kurien. And it had been crowd-funded by over 500,000 milk producers of Gujarat, who paid Rs 2 per head for the film to be made. The film's triumphant return to the silver screen, which continues to stand out because of its powerful narrative and timeless relevance, was celebrated at a special screening in Mumbai on Saturday night. It was attended by its lone surviving star, Naseeruddin Shah, and his actress wife, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Prateik Babbar, son of the late Smita Patil, who was launched with the film, his girlfriend, Priya Banerjee, Vardan Puri, grandson of the late Amrish Puri, another members of the film's stellar cast, and Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, radiating elegance in a blue sari, and Swara Bhaskar, who came dressed in a tissue sari.

'Manthan' holds a unique place in the history of Indian cinema, and it was rightly given its pride of place at the Cannes Classics section at the prestigious film festival. The film's ensemble cast, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, and Amrish Puri, delivered performances that have stood the test of time, immortalising the film in the annals of Indian cinema. Through its portrayal of the milk cooperative movement, 'Manthan' sheds light on the resilience and spirit of rural India, while also highlighting the transformative power of collective action and community empowerment.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  2. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  4. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
  5. Weather News: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rains In 6 States; Heatwave Warnings In Punjab, Delhi & Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  2. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  3. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
  4. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Janhvi Kapoor Tells Kapil Sharma She Is 'Very Happy' With Shikhar Pahariya
  5. Janhvi Kapoor On Foray Into South Cinema: It Makes Me Feel Closer To My Mom
Sports News
  1. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  3. World Cup Qualifier Against Kuwait Could 'Change The Careers' Of Players, Says Igor Stimac
  4. Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Jude Bellingham Hails 'World Class' Carlo Ancelotti After Champions League Heroics
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh Uncertain On Shoriful's Availability After Hand Injury
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six