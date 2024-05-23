Shruti Haasan FINALLY Confirms Breakup With Santanu Hazarika: I Am Entirely Single, Willing To Mingle

Actress Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika had been dating for quite some time, and they often shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. However, it was recently reported that the two had been living separately for about a month, which further fuelled speculation about their relationship status.
Now during a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, Shruti confirmed her breakup with longtime boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, and talked about her relationship status for the first time by clearly stating that she is currently single. When questioned about her personal life, the actor replied, “I don’t enjoy answering such questions but I am entirely single, willing to mingle. Only working and enjoying my life. Enough?”
Well, she has indirectly admitted the end of her relationship with Santanu, and confirmed that they have indeed parted ways. Not just that, Shruti has also deleted the pictures of them on Instagram, which in fact, had started the speculation that all is not well between the two.
For those caught unaware, Santanu is a doodle artist and illustrator, who has worked with many famous celebrities including Raftaar, Divine, and Ritviz. Their break was reported last month itself, and at the time, Santanu told Bombay Times, “I am sorry, I don’t wish to comment on it.” Meanwhile, the publication quoted a source as saying, “Since there were personal wavelength issues, they decided to part ways amicably.”
Meanwhile, despite the break up, Shruti seems to be focusing on her career and happiness. She was last seen in Prabhas' ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’, and will reprise her role in the sequel of the film. She will also be seen in ‘Dacoit: A Love Story’, starring Adivi Sesh in an important role. Shruti is also onboard ‘Chennai Story’, an English film set in Tamil Nadu.