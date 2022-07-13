Shoorveer Creator Samar Khan Explains Technology Behind Aircraft Sequences In Series

Filmmaker Samar Khan, the creator of the soon-to-be-released combat action web series 'Shoorveer', shared the revolutionary technology that was used for creating the special effects of the show. The makers have used the "Unreal Engine" a technology that has been earlier used in movies like George Lucas's 'Star Wars' and other similar films.





Shedding light on how the makers approached the shooting for fighter planes in the series, Khan shared, "We have shot the entire sequences in 3 parts. The first part was the live-action where the fighter jets take off and land. The second part consisting of aerial combat is CG (Computer Graphics). All the planes were created at first and then Kanishk along with the DOP designed a way for the planes to move in the sky. This was done with the help of computer graphics and Unreal Engine."



It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates, and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation's peace and security. Packed with intense scenes of air combat, land operations and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.



Continuing, he explained, "Unreal Engine is the technology being used for Star Wars and other top-notch movies by Disney. It is the preferred tech now for filmmakers worldwide to substitute the green screen. The third part that we shot for was the cockpit section, where we created the cockpits and the atmosphere behind them are all LED screens."



'Shoorveer', which stars Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani, is set to debut on OTT with Disney+ Hotstar from July 15.

[With Inputs From IANS]