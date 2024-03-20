‘Shirley’: Regina King, John Ridley, Niecy Nash Flaunt Their Cinematic Charisma At The Premiere – View Pics

‘Shirley’ has been making a lot of noise ever since the project was announced. There have been people all over the world expecting eagerly for the release of the project. Now that ‘Shirley’ is finally going to be released, the buzz has reached its zenith.
At the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, you could see the stars descend on the red carpet. Regina King, Vivica A. Fox, John Ridley, Niecy Nash and many others came in to have a fun evening. Many celebs spoke to the media and many managed to evade them. There were many who were seen chatting and interacting with the audiences and even taking selfies with them.
It was night filled with stars. The who’s who of the Los Angeles showbiz world had come down to mark their presence at the event. It was one night that people will remember for ages. The Egyptian Theatre probably hasn’t seen so many celebs come down for an event since quite a while now, and it was a welcome change to see so many people pop up and come down to celebrate ‘Shirley’.
Regina King arrives at the premiere of ‘Shirley’ at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
Vivica A. Fox arrives at the premiere of ‘Shirley’ at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
John Ridley arrives at the premiere of ‘Shirley’ at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
Niecy Nash arrives at the premiere of ‘Shirley’ at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
