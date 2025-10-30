Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised; Condition Critical

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi has been hospitalised with severe sepsis; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has extended financial help to the actor.

Shirdi Ke Sai Baba actor Sudhir Dalvi
Shirdi Ke Sai Baba actor Sudhir Dalvi in critical condition in hospital Photo: X
Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for his role in Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, has been hospitalised with severe sepsis. As per reports, he has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8, 2025, and is in a critical condition. His family has asked the film industry and well-wishers for financial help to support his treatment amid the rising medical costs.

According to reports, Dalvi's medical treatment bill has reportedly exceeded Rs 10 lakh and may reach Rs 15 lakh.

Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised

Dalvi, 86, has been "suffering from life-threatening complications caused by sepsis." According to India Today, his family has paid nearly Rs 10 lakh for his treatment, and doctors said the expenses might go up to Rs 15 lakh. His wife, Suhas Dalvi, told the portal that on October 8, he faced extreme pain, lost movement of his limbs and was rushed to the hospital. He was kept in the ICU.

She further said, “That’s when we got to know it was a sepsis infection, which has affected all his joints. And since the infection is now in his blood, the recovery has been extremely slow. We never anticipated something like this to happen with us, and thus it’s emotionally and financially a tough time.”

