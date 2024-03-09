Shilpa Shetty Says She Did Not Marry Raj Kundra For Money: There Were Richer People Wooing Me At That Time

Shilpa Shetty has often been targeted by trolls for marrying Raj Kundra for his wealth. However, the actress recently clarified that while Raj Kundra may be rich, she married him not solely for that reason. Shilpa added how most people have misconceptions about her financial status because people are more aware of Raj’s background than her achievements.
“When I married him, he was supposed to be some 108th youngest or richest British Indian according to Google. People forgot to google Shilpa Shetty, who was also very rich back then. Today, I’m even richer,” she said in a chat with Zoom.
The actor added, “When you’re successful, you want to have a man who’s not going to feel insecure, and you have to marry someone who’s going to be able to afford your lifestyle because otherwise there’ll be a whole Abhiman situation happening at home.”
Furthermore, Shilpa mentioned that the main reason she married Raj was because he is a good person, and then everything else, including wealth, was not as important. Adding how she wouldn’t have married him if he had lots of money but wasn’t a good person, Shilpa stated, “There were richer people than him that were wooing me at that time.”
Shilpa was further quoted as saying, “When I married him, coincidentally, he was well placed and I think god wanted us to be together and things worked out, but the reason I got married to him was because he is extremely charming and lovable. All my friends have become friends of Raj now they’ve all shifted loyalties because Raj is like the life of every party and he’s just likeable.”
Earlier too, in 2009, during an episode of Farah Khan’s show ‘Backbenchers’, Farah asked Shilpa why she said ‘yes’ to Raj Kundra, and Anil Kapoor chimed in to say, “She wanted the money.” However, Shilpa had then replied. “Paison ke alawa baahein bhi phaliayi thi”. Shilpa and Raj got married in 2009, and have two kids.