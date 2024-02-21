For those caught unaware, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to take the plunge and perform the 'phera' in an early evening ceremony on Tuesday. Their wedding festivities kicked off with a haldi ceremony a couple of days ago. On February 20, the sangeet night was held, and not just Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, several of their couple's friends made it a night to remember. It is touted that the couple's close friend and actor Varun Dhawan danced to 'Husn Hai Suhana' from 'Coolie No 1' the sangeet night.