Ever since the news of the impending wedding surfaced online, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have been grabbing all the attention. The couple, along with their close friends and family in attendance, are all set to tie the knot in a low-key affair in Goa. Reportedly, the couple will be taking the 'saath phera' after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa.
Now a video from their sangeet night, which was held on February 20, has surfaced online, and it features Bollywood couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra dancing their hearts out in one of pre-wedding festivities. Watch the video here:
For those caught unaware, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to take the plunge and perform the 'phera' in an early evening ceremony on Tuesday. Their wedding festivities kicked off with a haldi ceremony a couple of days ago. On February 20, the sangeet night was held, and not just Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, several of their couple's friends made it a night to remember. It is touted that the couple's close friend and actor Varun Dhawan danced to 'Husn Hai Suhana' from 'Coolie No 1' the sangeet night.
"Rakul’s 'Chuddha' ceremony is scheduled for the morning. Then the couple will take the 'saath phera' after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey,” news portal India Today quoted a source as saying.
Reportedly, post their wedding, the newlyweds will host an after-party for all the guests, including their friends and family, and everyone would celebrate the joyous occasion.