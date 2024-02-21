Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani To Have Two Wedding Ceremonies-Report

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will tie the knot today, on February 21. Reportedly, they will have two wedding ceremonies- Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 21, 2024

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to have two wedding ceremonies Photo: Instagram
info-icon

After dating for several years, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot today, on February 21. The couple will reportedly exchange wedding vows in two wedding ceremonies-Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony. Rakul and Jackky are getting married at a destination wedding in Goa. 

As per a report by India Today, Rakul and Jackky will take pheras in the afternoon at ITC Grand South Goa in the presence of friends and family.

Advertisement

"Rakul Preet Singh’s 'Chuddha' ceremony is scheduled for the morning. Then the couple will take the saath pheras after 3.30 pm at the ITC Grand South Goa. Rakul and Jackky will have two wedding ceremonies: Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey,'' a source close to the couple told the portal.

Advertisement

The source also said that post the wedding, the newlyweds will host an after-party for all the guests. ''Close friends and family will join the couple in celebrating this joyous occasion," the source added.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani - null
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani To Reportedly Have A Bollywood Themed Sangeet Night

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh an Jackky Bhagnani's pre-wedding festivities started in Goa with a haldi ceremony. On Tuesday, they had their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies that had special performances from their friends and family. The sangeet night was Bollywood themed and reportedly, Varun Dhawan danced to 'Husn Hai Suhana' from 'Coolie No 1', while Shilpa Shetty also performed at the sangeet night.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Jackky's father Vashu Bhagnani and his sister Deepshikha  Deshmukh greeted the paps as they were spotted after the haldi ceremony. Rakul Preet's parents were also snapped. All were dressed in yellow outfits.

As per reports, Jackky has planned a special song for Rakul on the wedding. As per a report in Bombay Times, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul and it will be an important part of the celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and unforgettable. The song promises to be a musical celebration of Jackky and Rakul's union and the beginning of their beautiful journey together."

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement