Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani To Reportedly Have A Bollywood Themed Sangeet Night

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa tomorrow. The two will have a beach wedding with their family members and close friends in attendance. While the celebrations have already kicked off, Rakul and Jackky will have their sangeet night tonight on February 20. Now as per a report in Indian Express, the sangeet function would reportedly start at 8 pm and it would be Bollywood-themed with several Hindi film songs played. In fact, the dress code for the night is shimmery outfits.