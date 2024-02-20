Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani To Reportedly Have A Bollywood Themed Sangeet Night

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa tomorrow. The two will have a beach wedding with their family members and close friends in attendance. While the celebrations have already kicked off, Rakul and Jackky will have their sangeet night tonight on February 20. Now as per a report in Indian Express, the sangeet function would reportedly start at 8 pm and it would be Bollywood-themed with several Hindi film songs played. In fact, the dress code for the night is shimmery outfits.
It is also believed that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, who have already reached Goa, would perform a mashup of Punjabi songs. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are also expected to attend the sangeet and wedding.
Meanwhile, as per a report in Bombay Times, Jackky has planned a special surprise for his bride Rakul today, and would present a song to Rakul called “Bin Tere”. The actor-producer has reportedly sung the song with Zahrah S Khan and Romy for his lady love. The track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Mayur Puri, and reportedly, it is a musical celebration of their beautiful love story and journey together.
Coming to the guest list of the function, it would be Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Lakshmi Manchu, Pragya Jaiswal and Smriti Khanna, among others. Interestingly, the couple is all set to have an eco-friendly wedding, with no firecrackers. The wedding menu would also have gluten-free and sugar-free dishes for the health conscious guests, and both Rakul and Jackky are expected to plant trees to reduce the carbon footprint.
The two made their relationship official in 2021, and since then, have been quite vocal about their relationship.