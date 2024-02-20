Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in Goa on February 21. The couple had already left for their destination wedding. As per a report in Bombay Times, Jackky has planned a special surprise for Rakul on the wedding day. Read on to know what it is.
As per the report, Jackky will surprise his would-be bride with a song which is a tribute to their love story. A source told the publication, "Jackky has poured his heart into this love song for Rakul and it will be an important part of the celebration. He wanted to gift her something meaningful and unforgettable. The song promises to be a musical celebration of Jackky and Rakul's union and the beginning of their beautiful journey together."
Advertisement
Rakul and Jackky's Goa wedding will be an intimate one with only their close ones and family in attendance. However, reports suggest that some of their industry friends are also invited to the wedding. Akshay Kumar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and Shahid Kapoor among others are likely to attend it. It is also reported that their wedding will have performance by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Rakul and Jackky's close friends from the industry Lakshmi Manchu, Pragya Jaiswal will also be part of their big day as per reports.
Advertisement
Recently, Jackky and Rakul's pre-wedding festivities started with a dhol night in Mumbai at the former's house. Before heading to Goa, the couple also visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.
Advertisement
Earlier, a source told Hindustan Times that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding will be eco-friendly. “The couple and their family have sent no physical invites. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point. These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple’s wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It’s a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day,'' said the source.