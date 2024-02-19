Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani To Have ‘Gluten Free, Sugar Free’ Treats For Their Wedding Feast

Star couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have kept healthy eating in mind for their guests at their wedding, as they will be having "gluten free, sugar free and healthy treats" along with other cuisines.

The couple are all set to get married on February 21 in Goa. According to sources, both Rakul and Jackky are very much into fitness, hence, the decision of having healthy food for their wedding.