Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty: Even With The Cast On My Leg, I Won't Be Able To Sit Idle

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who fractured her leg while shooting for Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force', is determined not to let the injury demotivate or demoralise her.

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 1:39 pm

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who fractured her leg while shooting for Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force', is determined not to let the injury demotivate or demoralise her.

The actress, who took to Instagram to spread a message of positivity to her followers, wrote, "I've been working non-stop for as long as I can remember now. So, the thought of being out of action for six weeks is very alien to me. Even with the cast on my leg, I know I won't be able to sit idle. I know I won't let one hurdle or obstacle become a setback. Finding a way to work around the hurdles that crop up in our lives is one of the best skills we can develop."

"Don't let anything demotivate or demoralise you. Prepare yourself to work on your goals, regardless and, then see the magic unfold!"



The actress also went on to post a picture of herself doing yoga, with a quote by Orison Swett Marden, that read, "Most obstacles melt away when we make up our minds to walk boldly through them."



Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' marks Shilpa's debut in web-series. It also stars actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shilpa Shetty Rohit Shetty Film Shooting Celebrity Injury Positivity Instagram Bollywood Dancer Yoga
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Pakistan Play Dutch After 19 Years In ODIs

Pakistan Play Dutch After 19 Years In ODIs