Shilpa Shetty: Even With The Cast On My Leg, I Won't Be Able To Sit Idle

Actress Shilpa Shetty, who fractured her leg while shooting for Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force', is determined not to let the injury demotivate or demoralise her.



The actress, who took to Instagram to spread a message of positivity to her followers, wrote, "I've been working non-stop for as long as I can remember now. So, the thought of being out of action for six weeks is very alien to me. Even with the cast on my leg, I know I won't be able to sit idle. I know I won't let one hurdle or obstacle become a setback. Finding a way to work around the hurdles that crop up in our lives is one of the best skills we can develop."



"Don't let anything demotivate or demoralise you. Prepare yourself to work on your goals, regardless and, then see the magic unfold!"





The actress also went on to post a picture of herself doing yoga, with a quote by Orison Swett Marden, that read, "Most obstacles melt away when we make up our minds to walk boldly through them."





Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' marks Shilpa's debut in web-series. It also stars actor Sidharth Malhotra.