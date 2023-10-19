Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat-Starrer ‘Three Of Us’ To Release On November 3

The makers of Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat and Swanand Kirkire-starrer relationship drama ‘Three of Us’, released the first poster of the movie on Thursday. The poster gives a glimpse into the characters of the star cast against a picturesque backdrop.

It is a story of hope, healing and love, set in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, which is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote: “For some, the only thing more precious than the present is the past! Introducing a story of hope, healing, and love!”

Shefali wrote: “Presenting #ThreeOfUs, a story of hope, healing, and love! Releasing in cinemas on 3rd Nov.”

The film was on the list of 25 films chosen for the Indian Panorama 2022 at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), last year.

Earlier, the director Avinash had said, “I spent 3-4 years of my childhood in Konkan and I had my first interaction with nature there. I’ve always tried to find the child in me through my films, especially this one as I am attached with this region from my childhood.”

“I made this film eight years after I directed Marathi film Killa”, he added.

While, talking on the side-lines of the 53rd IFFI in Goa last year, Jaideep had said: “The emotions depicted in the film are inexplicable in words. Avinash and I have studied together in film school and worked together on ‘Pataal Lok’, so we have known each other’s working styles for a long time. As far as the film is concerned, I can’t articulate everything here as it has to be experienced on screen only.”

Shefali had said that the film is as much about marriage as it is about life.

“The script was originally told to me as a one liner. For a change from strong characters, I play a vulnerable and fragile women. That is the beauty of the character. But just because I am strong doesn’t mean I can’t be vulnerable. Both are beautiful. Why must one choose between the two? Strength and vulnerability reside within each of us,” she had shared.

Produced by Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, and Bunny Vas and presented by Matchbox shots and Allu Entertainment production , ‘Three of Us’ will release in cinemas on November 3.