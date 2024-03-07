Sheezan Khan: I Think Struggle And Hard Times Are The Best Teachers

Sheezan Khan, who was last seen in stunt-reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, agrees that life is the best teacher, but feels that it’s the hard work that makes one overcome any situation. He also stressed that no matter how favourable the situation, one should always stay grounded. If you recall, Shezaan Khan also got embroiled in the death case of Tunisha Sharma. The battle in court was no doubt tough for Sheezan Khan and the family, but it was also hard on his fans who were praying incessantly for him to be out of jail. Ever since he came out, he has been toiling it hard and has been able to do some of the best work of his career.
“There is never a time that is going to be simple. I think struggle and hard times are the best teachers. You don’t want to stay in bad times forever, and the only solution is to work hard and get better. I remember being on set once, and I had a little argument with someone there, and I remember saying to myself that I would give back on this argument through my work. Don’t let superiority let you in. I believe that even if you win an Oscar, you have to be humble,” he says.
He also emphasised that nobody is perfect, but it’s the ability to work on one’s flaws that separates them from the crowd. He says, “I always look out for my flaws before anyone notices, there is always a sense of betterment. I remember an interview of Shah Rukh Khan where he says that he does have flaws, but he knows how to cover them up, and that really moved me. Nobody’s perfect.”
As far as his love for the craft is concerned, he credits all his co-actors for helping him get better. He also feels that while playing a character, one should be very observant and work on even the minute details.
“Every great performance that I have seen since my childhood has made me realise I always want to do better. Luckily, in my career, I have met good co-actors. They have all been very dear to me and taught me so much. It’s been a blessing and hard work,” he says.
“There was a show called ‘Tara from Satara’ where I was playing a Marathi boy, and I would always ask the spot dada and other Maharashtrians about how to pronounce a word. It’s an approach to the character, and you need to put your soul into it. When actors play a character, they look at how real people act in different situations. They try to understand how people feel and react in everyday life. By paying attention to how people show their emotions, deal with problems, and handle relationships, I feel that actors can make their characters feel real and genuine,” he adds.
Asked if there is a particular role or project that left a lasting impact on him, Sheezan says, “I try to relate myself to any and every character that I have played in my life. It’s been a long time now that I have been away from television, can’t wait to come back now. But I think Ali (his character in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul) has made a mark on me. Even in my toughest, hardest days, Ali has kept me alive. I feel that my whole life is a learning process.”