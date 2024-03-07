Sheezan Khan: I Think Struggle And Hard Times Are The Best Teachers

Sheezan Khan, who was last seen in stunt-reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, agrees that life is the best teacher, but feels that it’s the hard work that makes one overcome any situation. He also stressed that no matter how favourable the situation, one should always stay grounded. If you recall, Shezaan Khan also got embroiled in the death case of Tunisha Sharma. The battle in court was no doubt tough for Sheezan Khan and the family, but it was also hard on his fans who were praying incessantly for him to be out of jail. Ever since he came out, he has been toiling it hard and has been able to do some of the best work of his career.