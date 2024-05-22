Art & Entertainment

Sharib Hashmi Appears In A New Light In 'Malhar' Trailer With Anjali Patil

The trailer of 'Malhar' shows Sharib Hashmi, who's best known for his part in 'The Family Man', in an altogether new light.

Sharib Hashmi
Sharib Hashmi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In the trailer, Hashmi's character is shown greeting visitors to his village and it is followed by a conversation between two school mates who follow different religions. Meanwhile, there's love brewing between a young Hindu boy and Muslim girl. In between, the trailer has some gripping scenes and ends with a memorable dialogue by Hashmi.

Speaking about being on the cast of the film, which is being billed as "a tale of unconventional friendship, selfless love and unbreakable bonds", Hashmi said, "It is a really proud moment, not just for me but for the entire cast and crew of 'Malhar'. We have been receiving lots of love and appreciation since the trailer release. People are eagerly waiting to watch the movie."

About the film, Hashmi had this to say: "The script is mind-blowing, which is why this film is so close to my heart. I think no one should miss this beautiful film, which is releasing in cinemas on June 7."

Director Vishal Kumbhar, who said he was quite happy with the positive response, informed the media that the film was being released in both Hindi and Marathi. "This is like a dream coming true for me," Kumbhar said.

Produced by Praful Prasad, the film's star cast includes Srinivas Pokle, Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil, Rishi Saxena, Mohammed Samad, Vinayak Potdar and Akshata Acharya.

