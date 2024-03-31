Art & Entertainment

Shahid Mallya’s ‘Umar Qaid’ Takes Listeners On Soulful, Melodic Journey

Playback singer Shahid Mallya, who is known for songs like 'Daryaa', 'Kudmayi', 'Ikk Kudi' and others, has released his new song titled 'Umar Qaid'.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Shahid Mallya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Playback singer Shahid Mallya, who is known for songs like 'Daryaa', 'Kudmayi', 'Ikk Kudi' and others, has released his new song titled 'Umar Qaid'.

The singer shared that the song holds a lot of emotional significance for him as it comes from a very special place.

Shahid has received a lot of positive response to his recent tracks like 'Dil Khona' from 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely', 'Jaane Kyun' and 'Haniya Lag Ja Gale'.

Talking about his latest track, Shahid said: "’Umar Qaid’ is truly a very special song for me. The day is particularly very important and special for me due to a personal reason related to my love for music.

Advertisement

The singer further mentioned, “The song has got the pulse of the audience sorted and people will connect with it like never before. It is all set to take you on a soulful journey like never before. Stay rest assured. This song has a lot of emotional significance for me and is very special and that's why, it makes me happy.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita