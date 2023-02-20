Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Shah Rukh Khan: Will Never Retire From Acting

Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan: Will Never Retire From Acting

Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to slow down as the superstar on Monday said he will "never retire from acting".

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 11:40 pm

Shah Rukh Khan is in no mood to slow down as the superstar on Monday said he will "never retire from acting".

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, the 57-year-old actor said he will bounce back "hotter" even if he is fired.

"I will never retire from acting… I will have to be fired… And maybe even then I will come back hotter," Shah Rukh said in response to a fan who wondered about his successor as the biggest superstar of Bollywood post his retirement.

Related stories

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals The Key Behind A Happy Marriage, Shares Why His Next Is Called 'Jawan'

'Top Gun: Maverick' Action Director Says Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise Have Similar Passion, Dedication

Shah Rukh Khan Says Hindi Cinema Is A Part Of Every Indian's DNA

While he would continue acting, the Bollywood star said he gets "awkward seeing myself on screen".

Shah Rukh, who is currently basking in the blockbuster success of his latest big screen release "Pathaan", said he has evolved as an actor with time.

"Now I like to play what I think people would like me to play…I have evolved as an actor I think. My personal likes are diminishing," the actor said in reply to a query about his favourite genre .

"Pathaan", which released last month, marked the superstar's first outing in four years in a lead role. The Yash Raj Films project, directed by Siddharth Anand, is inching closer towards Rs 1000 crore mark at the global box office.

When one of the users quizzed him about his routine during his break from the movies, Shah Rukh said: "I just sat at home and watched all the films that I could to become an audience again and not be a movie maker."

A fan from France asked the superstar about his reaction to bringing people of all colours from across the world together through his movies, the superstar said a good film is just a reason to show unity.

"All people are actually united..a good film just gives them a reason to show the unity in happiness…" he wrote.

"Pathaan", also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, features high-octane action sequences. But for Shah Rukh, the most difficult part of the filming was giving "body shots".

"The body shots… I was very shy and very cold!" the actor tweeted.

This year, the actor will also be seen in Atlee-directed "Jawan" and Rajkumar Hirani's "Dunki".

Shah Rukh said he hasn't locked any projects post these two films.

"I haven’t really started listening to scripts yet. Want to sit back and enjoy the release of these two films and then decide," he added.

Shah Rukh advised his fans to not pay attention to gossip about his future films and wait for him to make the official announcement.

"Not just about #Pathaan 2 but every work of mine I will announce and say it to you guys personally. Please wait for me to tell you the truth, not listen to stupid gossip!" the actor wrote.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria