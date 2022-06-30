Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sequel To Mythological Thriller 'Maayon' Announced

Pleased with the audience's response to the recently released Tamil mythological thriller 'Maayon', the makers of the film have now announced a sequel to it.

'Maayon' poster
'Maayon' poster Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 6:39 pm

Pleased with the audience's response to the recently released Tamil mythological thriller 'Maayon', the makers of the film have now announced a sequel to it.

On Thursday, Double Meaning Production, the firm that produced the film featuring actors Sibi Sathyaraj and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

It said, "'Maayon' has another side to it... another chapter.. another universe. A grand visual treat of our traditional values with thrills and twists. 'Do you live in darkness or does the darkness live in you?' 'Maayon' Chapter 2 to begin soon. Grand Deepavali 2023 release."

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the second part could be made on a much bigger scale and could well be a pan-Indian film.

Also, while the first part revolved around the temple of Lord Vishnu, the second part could revolve around Lord Murugan.

The sources, however, weren't able to confirm if the same cast and crew of the first part would be retained for the second part and whether the second part would begin from the point the first part ended or whether it would be a separate story in itself.

[WIth Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Maayon Indian Mythology Thriller Sequel Tamil Cinema Sibi Sathyaraj
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Actress Pavitra Lokesh Lodges Complaint With Karnataka Cyber Police

Actress Pavitra Lokesh Lodges Complaint With Karnataka Cyber Police

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka

Man Gets 20 Years RI For Forcible Sex On Teen Girl In Karnataka