Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum's 'Fly Me To The Moon' To Release In India In July

Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum's romantic comedy "Fly Me To The Moon" will make its debut in Indian theatres on July 12, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Tuesday.

Described as a "sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing", the movie is directed by Greg Berlanti.

Sony Pictures shared the news of the film's release date on its official social media handles along with its trailer on Monday evening.

"The whole world will be watching. Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum star in #FlyMeToTheMoon - exclusively in cinemas July 12," the studio posted on X.

Johansson plays the role of marketing maven Kelly Jones, who is brought in to fix NASA’s public image.

"Sparks fly in all directions as Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup and the countdown truly begins. The film will finally put to rest to the question – Did the USA fake the moon landing?" read the official logline.

"Fly Me To The Moon" will also feature Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber, Donald Elise Watkins, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson.

